Kickoff times set for all FAU home football games in 2022
All but 1 game at FAU Stadium to be played under lights
Florida Atlantic football fans can start planning their comings and goings this fall.
Conference USA announced kickoff times Thursday for 10 of FAU's 12 games this season, including all six home games.
The Owls will open their season at home Aug. 27 against Charlotte at 7 p.m.
Both September games – Sept. 10 against Southeastern Louisiana and Sept. 17 against Central Florida – will be under the lights at FAU Stadium.
2022 FAU Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|Network
|Aug. 27
|Charlotte
|Boca Raton
|7 p.m.
|CBS Sports
|Sept. 3
|Ohio
|Athens, Ohio
|TBA
|TBA
|Sept. 10
|Southeastern La.
|Boca Raton
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sept. 17
|UCF
|Boca Raton
|7:30 p.m.
|CBS Sports
|Sept. 24
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, Ind.
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct. 1
|North Texas
|Denton, Texas
|4 p.m.
|ESPN Networks
|Oct. 15
|Rice
|Boca Raton
|6 p.m.
|ESPN Networks
|Oct. 22
|UTEP
|El Paso, Texas
|4 p.m.
|ESPN Networks
|Oct. 29
|UAB
|Boca Raton
|7 p.m.
|CBS Sports
|Nov. 12
|FIU
|Miami
|7 p.m.
|Stadium
|Nov. 19
|Middle Tennessee
|Murfreesboro, Tenn.
|3:30 p.m.
|ESPN Networks
|Nov. 26
|Western Kentucky
|Boca Raton
|Noon
|CBS Sports
In fact, all home games except for the regular-season finale against Western Kentucky will be played in the evening. The Hilltoppers will take on FAU at noon on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The only games still awaiting kickoff times are Sept. 3 at Ohio and Sept. 24 at Purdue.
FAU finished 5-7 in 2021 to cap head coach Willie Taggart's second season in Boca Raton, ending the year on a four-game losing streak and failing to win a game in the month of November.
