Advertisement

Kickoff times set for all FAU home football games in 2022

All but 1 game at FAU Stadium to be played under lights
FAU wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) catches the ball and scores a touchdown against Georgia...
FAU wide receiver Lajohntay Wester (83) catches the ball and scores a touchdown against Georgia Southern during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Atlantic football fans can start planning their comings and goings this fall.

Conference USA announced kickoff times Thursday for 10 of FAU's 12 games this season, including all six home games.

The Owls will open their season at home Aug. 27 against Charlotte at 7 p.m.

Both September games – Sept. 10 against Southeastern Louisiana and Sept. 17 against Central Florida – will be under the lights at FAU Stadium.

2022 FAU Football Schedule

DateOpponentLocationTimeNetwork
Aug. 27CharlotteBoca Raton7 p.m.CBS Sports
Sept. 3OhioAthens, OhioTBATBA
Sept. 10Southeastern La.Boca Raton6 p.m.ESPN+
Sept. 17UCFBoca Raton7:30 p.m.CBS Sports
Sept. 24PurdueWest Lafayette, Ind.TBATBA
Oct. 1North TexasDenton, Texas4 p.m.ESPN Networks
Oct. 15RiceBoca Raton6 p.m.ESPN Networks
Oct. 22UTEPEl Paso, Texas4 p.m.ESPN Networks
Oct. 29UABBoca Raton7 p.m.CBS Sports
Nov. 12FIUMiami7 p.m.Stadium
Nov. 19Middle TennesseeMurfreesboro, Tenn.3:30 p.m.ESPN Networks
Nov. 26Western KentuckyBoca RatonNoonCBS Sports

In fact, all home games except for the regular-season finale against Western Kentucky will be played in the evening. The Hilltoppers will take on FAU at noon on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The only games still awaiting kickoff times are Sept. 3 at Ohio and Sept. 24 at Purdue.

FAU finished 5-7 in 2021 to cap head coach Willie Taggart's second season in Boca Raton, ending the year on a four-game losing streak and failing to win a game in the month of November.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Vero Beach boater
Mail theft on the rise in St. Lucie County, deputies say
Actor Ray Liotta attends the "No Sudden Move" premiere during the 20th Tribeca Festival at The...
‘Goodfellas’ actor Ray Liotta, voice of Palm Beach County tourism video, dies
Broward County sheriff frustrated after another school shooting
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Latest News

Appalachian State wide receiver Jalen Virgil, left, runs for a touchdown during the first half...
Boca Raton Bowl returns to Tuesday before Christmas in 2022
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) smiles after being introduced as a starter before the...
Gators player who collapsed on court enters transfer portal
Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine,...
Dolphins add receiver, linebacker, QB on final day of draft
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college...
After long wait, Dolphins finally make first pick of draft