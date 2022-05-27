Martin County School District to distribute meals to children throughout the summer

The Martin County School District announced Friday that it will continue to offer meals to children 18 and under during the summer.

Meal distribution will start Tuesday, May 31.

The district said there are no income restrictions.

Breakfast and lunches will be available for children at the following sites:

Bessey Creek Elementary School

2201 SW Matheson Ave.

Palm City, FL 34990

Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Felix A. Williams Elementary School

401 NW Baker Rd.

Stuart, FL 34994

Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Hobe Sound Elementary School

11555 SE Gomes Ave.

Hobe Sound, FL 33455

Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

J.D. Parker Elementary School

1010 SE 10th St.

Stuart, FL 34996

Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:15 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Pinewood Elementary School

5200 SE Willoughby Blvd.

Stuart, FL 34997

Breakfast: 7:00 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Port Salerno Elementary School

3260 SE Lionel Terr.

Stuart, FL 34997

Breakfast: 7:00 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Warfield Elementary School

15260 SW 150th St.

Indiantown, FL 34956

Breakfast: 7:00 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Food & Nutrition Services at (772) 223-2655 or AskFNS@martinschools.org.



