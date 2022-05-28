Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously injured on Blue Heron Bridge

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday morning on the bridge to Singer Island.

According to Riviera Beach police, the crash happened on the eastbound lane of the Blue Heron Bridge.

The motorcyclist is in serious condition.

While police investigate the crash the eastbound lanes of the bridge are closed.

Motorists should use PGA Blvd to access Singer Island.

The investigation is ongoing.

