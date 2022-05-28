South Floridians show support for families in Texas following tragedy

A South Florida community is coming together to show their support for the families in Texas following a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.

At a Mosque just south of Lantana Road, an interfaith rally was held Friday evening. Rabbi Barry Silver addressed the issue during his sermon at the Carlisle in Lantana.

A woman who attended the sermon spoke about gun control.

"We need that very badly because this could have been prevented, this whole thing," she said.

Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School has left 19 children and two teachers dead.

"There will be proposals that will be derived, many of which will lead to laws that will be passed in the state of Texas because, let me make one thing perfectly clear — the status quo is unacceptable," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. said. "This crime is unacceptable. We're not going to be here talking about it. We will be looking for the best laws that we can get passed to make our communities and schools safer."

When asked about a special session to address gun violence, Abbott said, "All options are on the table."

