Advertisement

Death penalty sought after body hidden in septic tank

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Court documents filed earlier this month show that state prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a handyman accused of killing a Jensen Beach woman and then hiding her body in a septic tank.

Documents filed May 18 show that state prosecutors declared their intent to seek the death penalty against 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich.

The body of Cynthia Cole, 57, was found on March 5 submerged in the septic tank — about 4 feet underground — after hours of excavation.

Cynthia Cole, 57, was found dead in the septic tank of her Jensen Beach home.
Cynthia Cole, 57, was found dead in the septic tank of her Jensen Beach home.

Cole had been reported missing last month after she had last been seen alive at the Jammin' Jensen event in downtown Jensen Beach.

Demich was arrested soon afterward on a murder charge.

Sheriff William Snyder said investigators secured surveillance video that showed Demich walking away from Cole's car on the night she disappeared.

The sheriff said Cole and Demich had known each other for years.

Read the court filing below:

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured on Blue Heron Bridge
Worker falls from 13th floor to her death at West Palm Beach construction site
Tropical development possible this week in the Gulf
Investigation of worker's death at construction site continues
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Canceled flights cause headaches for South Florida travelers
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Jake Garland (52) pitches against the FGCU Eagles during an NCAA...
Hurricanes, Gators get national seeds in NCAA baseball tournament
Florida 5th grader accused of making school shooting threat
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say