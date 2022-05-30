Advertisement

Delray Beach gym honors Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County gym is once again participating in a special workout this Memorial Day to honor service members who gave their lives serving our country.

The fitness challenge is named after Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy, a Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipient who was killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2005.

Murphy's heroism was portrayed in the 2013 film "Lone Survivor."

The "Murph Challenge" has become a staple of the Crossfit community and involves:

  • 1-mile run
  • 100 pullups
  • 200 pushups
  • 300 squats
  • 1-mile run

The workout is all done while wearing a 20-pound vest or body armor.

President Bush, right, presents the Medal of Honor, posthumously honoring Navy Seal Lt. Michael...
President Bush, right, presents the Medal of Honor, posthumously honoring Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy of Patchogue, N.Y., for combat in Afghanistan, in a ceremony to his parents Daniel, left, and Maureen Murphy, center, Monday, Oct. 22, 2007, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

CrossFit Delray Beach is holding classes Monday for participants to take part in the challenge.

Murphy was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by then-President George W. Bush on Oct. 22, 2007, during a White House ceremony.

He became the first American awarded the Medal of Honor during the Afghanistan War.

The Navy later named a guided-missile destroyer the USS Michael Murphy, which was dedicated on Oct. 6, 2012, in his honor.

