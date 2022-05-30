Advertisement

Florida 5th grader accused of making school shooting threat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 10-year-old Florida fifth-grade student has been arrested after making a school threat, sheriff's officials said.

Investigators learned of the threats made by the boy on Saturday and arrested him, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a social media post.

"This student's behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas," the sheriff said.

An 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday and opened fire on a fourth-grade classroom, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Marceno said that making sure "our children are safe is paramount."

Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida
Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida

According to the sheriff, investigators learned of a threatening text message sent by the boy, who attended Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, which is near Fort Myers on Florida's Gulf Coast.

"We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn't hesitate one second…NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat," Marceno said.

He said the school threat enforcement team was notified and began analytical research on the threat. Detectives then interviewed the boy and developed probable cause for his arrest.

The boy was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

"Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences," the sheriff said.

In a Facebook video, the sheriff's office showed a deputy walking the boy to a squad car. The Associated Press is not identifying the child because of his age.

Sheriff's officials did not say whether the boy remained in a juvenile facility or was released to his parents.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Worker falls from 13th floor to her death at West Palm Beach construction site
Motorcyclist seriously injured on Blue Heron Bridge
Investigation of worker's death at construction site continues
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket
Tropical development possible next week in the Gulf

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
Stuart honors fallen service members at Memorial Day parade
Delray Beach gym honors Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan
New meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday into Tuesday