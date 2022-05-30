Memorial Day weekend brings plenty of flight delays, cancellations

It's the middle of the three-day Memorial Day weekend and some people flying have had to delay their plans.

Thousands of flights nationwide have been canceled as of Sunday evening, including at Palm Beach International Airport.

Karen and Bill Curley are part-time residents in Palm Beach County and said they hope to take their boat out for the weekend.

"Relax, take some time off work, and just kick back," said Karen Curley. "Most of our family is back home, but we have friends here, so we'll get together with some friends, and it rained the last two day on Cape Cod, so we wanted to come for some sun."

But hopes of a bright weekend got cloudy as nationwide there have been more than 1,500 canceled flights and 14,685 delays, according to flight tracker website Flight Aware.

Among those impacted was Nick Lynch, who flew in from Boston.

"My flight was delayed for over an hour," said Lynch. "There was a lot of flights being delayed and sometimes the flights were being changed back to the original time, so it's kind of screwing people up."

PBIA experienced at least 40 delays and seven cancellations.

The airport also experienced delays after people got off the plane as rain and lighting caused crews to stop taking bags off the plane and onto the carousel, leaving people waiting for their luggage.

AAA is predicting nearly 39.2 people will travel this Memorial Day weekend, which they claim is a sign that it will be a busy summer travel season.

