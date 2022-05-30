Advertisement

New meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday into Tuesday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Earth is expected to pass through the debris trail of a broken comet and it could result in a brand new meteor shower on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The possible Tau-Herculids Meteor Shower stems from an event that took place back in the 1990s. Comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3 broke apart into four large pieces with several smaller, fragmented pieces surrounding the four parent pieces in 1995. Over time the comet has continued to break apart, creating a large debris field of meteoroids.

NASA said observations from the Spitzer Space Telescope published in 2009 indicated that some fragments are moving fast enough to be visible, exciting space scientists.

Night sky watchers in North America have the best chance of seeing the tau Herculid shower, with NASA recommending around 1 a.m. on Tuesday as the best time to look up. The moon is new, so there will be no moonlight to obscure the meteors.

There could be four meteors per minute - and up to 1,000 per hour.

However, there's no guarantee of a dazzling display even if the sky is clear and dark, NASA stressed. Everything must come together perfectly for this cosmic display. It could come to nothing.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Worker falls from 13th floor to her death at West Palm Beach construction site
Motorcyclist seriously injured on Blue Heron Bridge
Investigation of worker's death at construction site continues
Florida resident James Whittington cashed in on a $5 million Florida Lottery jackpot while...
Man hits top lottery prize with $5 million scratch-off ticket
Delray Beach installs 4 weather stations to monitor storms

Latest News

Veterans can now apply for Lake Worth Beach home from Habitat for Humanity
Tropical development possible next week in the Gulf
Memorial Day weekend brings plenty of flight delays, cancellations
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker...
Celtics hold off Heat 100-96 to reach NBA Finals