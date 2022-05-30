Advertisement

Stuart honors fallen service members at Memorial Day parade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Residents of Martin County remembered and honored our fallen service members during a Memorial Day parade held Monday morning in Stuart.

The parade started at Southeast Georgia Avenue on East Ocean Boulevard at 10 a.m.

Sheriff William Snyder was among those in attendance.

A ceremony later followed at Memorial Park.

It included a dedication recognizing Sgt. Thaddeus Dennis, a fallen soldier from Stuart who served in Vietnam as a United States Army 720th military policeman.

