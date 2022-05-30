Veterans can now apply for Lake Worth Beach home from Habitat for Humanity

Florida has the third largest veteran population in the nation. according to the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs. More than 76,000 veterans are living in Palm Beach County.

Returning from war is not without its challenges, especially for veterans with PTSD. About 11-20 out of every 100 Veterans who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Enduring Freedom (OEF) have PTSD, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Habitat for Humanity wants to make life a little easier for veterans by putting a roof over their head.

Veterans and their families can now apply for the Veteran Build home in Lake Worth. Amy Mauser with Habitat for Humanity said they launched the Veteran Build initiative to create affordable homeownership opportunities for Veterans and their families.

"We saw a need here in our community where there are so many veterans," Mauser said. "We consider them an underserved population in affordable housing, and we wanted to be able to give back to those people who have served our country.”

The homeowner will be offered a 30-year affordable interest-free mortgage, which will be based on the individual's income.

“The stability of a home can help people address all of those other problems," Mauser said. "And we’ve seen homeownership can be the core of family’s success.”

Habitat for Humanity plans to announce the new homeowner in early July.

The 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home will be built over the next year, and Mauser said they hope to have it complete by Spring 2022.

To apply for Veteran Build, click here.

To get involved in Habitat for Humanity Palm Beach County, click here.



