25-acre brush fire in Palm Beach Gardens 'isolated,' officials say

A brush fire in Palm Beach Gardens has been isolated, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening.

Officials said the 25-acre brush fire started burning in the afternoon north of Northlake Boulevard and West of Beeline Highway in the Grassy Waters Preserve area.

Smoke was visible in the area off Northlake Boulevard, however, traffic was not being impacted and roads remained open.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service, and West Palm Beach Police were also at the scene assisting PBCFR.

Crews will be watching smoke conditions throughout the night and have turned the scene over to the Florida Forest Service.

No homes were threatened, officials said.

Video from the brush fire 🔥 off Northlake earlier today thanks to @PBCountySheriff Eagle. @FLForestService has isolated the fire and is watching smoke conditions w dozers on scene. Firefighters have turned the scene over to Forestry. Will be watching throughout the night. pic.twitter.com/gGZTQ0VW4O — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) May 31, 2022

