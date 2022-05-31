Coco Gauff advances to French Open semifinals for first time

American teenager Coco Gauff reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Gauff will next face another first-time semifinalist in Martina Trevisan, who earlier beat Leylah Fernandez.

The 18-year-old Delray Beach, Florida, native built early leads in both sets and Stephens made errors at key points on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 18th-seeded Gauff led 3-1 in the second set when Stephens missed an opportunity to get back on serve, sending a drive volley long on her third break-point chance before Gauff won the next two points.

Coco Gauff, right, hugs Sloane Stephens after their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Paris. Gauff won 7-5, 6-2.

Stephens, 29, had won three straight games to even the first set at 5-5 but Gauff won the next seven points and broke for the set. Stephens missed a backhand volley to hand Gauff her first set-point opportunity.

Stephens, the former No. 3, won at Flushing Meadows in 2017 and was the runner-up at Roland Garros the next year.

Gauff has not dropped a set on her run to the semifinals.

