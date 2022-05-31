Advertisement

Crews battling 25-acre brush fire in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire in West Palm Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the 25-acre brush fire is burning north of Northlake Boulevard and West of Beeline Highway in the Grassy Waters Preserve area.

Smoke is visible in the area off Northlake Boulevard, however, traffic is not being impacted and roads remain open.

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service, and West Palm Beach Police are also at the scene assisting PBCFR.

No homes are threatened, officials said.

