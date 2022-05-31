Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing teen, daughter last seen in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and endangered teen and her daughter.

The sheriff's office said Ingris Calix-Velasquez, 15, and 20-month-old Valery Zuniga-Calix were last seen Monday in Palm Beach Gardens.

PBSO said both mother and daughter have brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or the closest law enforcement agency.

