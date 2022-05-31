Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing teen, daughter last seen in Palm Beach Gardens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing and endangered teen and her baby daughter.

The sheriff's office said Ingris Calix-Velasquez, 15, and 20-month-old Valery Zuniga-Calix, were last seen Monday in Palm Beach Gardens.

PBSO said both mother and daughter have brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or the closest law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured on Blue Heron Bridge
Worker falls from 13th floor to her death at West Palm Beach construction site
Tropical development possible this week in the Gulf
New meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday into Tuesday
Investigation of worker's death at construction site continues

Latest News

Jupiter student competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee
Area businesses prepping for a busy summer
Showcase for South Florida's youngest entrepreneurs at Wellington mall
High gas prices don't stop Memorial Day travelers