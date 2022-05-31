Advertisement

Higher gas prices show no signs of stopping in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The summer travel season has arrived, and rising gas prices show no signs of stopping.

Currently, the average price of gas in Florida is $4.62, but it likely won't last for long, according to an analyst with GasBuddy.com.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com sent a string of tweets Tuesday saying that multiple states, and possibly Florida, will see a "noticeable jump" in gas prices.

The average price of gas in the U.S. is currently $4.62, according to AAA.

However, De Haan said $5 a gallon could be on the horizon soon. He tweeted Tuesday that the national average could hit $5 by June 17.

Oil prices rose Tuesday after the European Union agreed to block the majority of oil imports from Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Benchmark U.S. crude was up 1.8% at $117.19 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 0.2% at $117.86 after earlier topping $120.

De Haan later tweeted that gas prices appeared to have reached $4.75 in Florida on Tuesday.

"These 'price cycles' can start late morning or early afternoon as fuel pricing analysts at major chains look at awful margin data and rising wholesale prices," De Haan tweeted. "Then by late morning/early afternoon start raising their prices systemwide."

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press

