Higher gas prices show no signs of stopping in Florida

The summer travel season has arrived, and rising gas prices show no signs of stopping.

Currently, the average price of gas in Florida is $4.62, but it likely won't last for long, according to an analyst with GasBuddy.com.

Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com sent a string of tweets Tuesday saying that multiple states, and possibly Florida, will see a "noticeable jump" in gas prices.

The average price of gas in the U.S. is currently $4.62, according to AAA.

However, De Haan said $5 a gallon could be on the horizon soon. He tweeted Tuesday that the national average could hit $5 by June 17.

$5/GAL? Soon perhaps. Current estimated target date for national average to hit $5/gal: June 17, 2022. Will revisit and update the target date as situation changes. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 31, 2022

Oil prices rose Tuesday after the European Union agreed to block the majority of oil imports from Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Benchmark U.S. crude was up 1.8% at $117.19 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 0.2% at $117.86 after earlier topping $120.

De Haan later tweeted that gas prices appeared to have reached $4.75 in Florida on Tuesday.

ALERT: #GasPrices appear to be rising to $4.75/gal in #Florida today. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 31, 2022

"These 'price cycles' can start late morning or early afternoon as fuel pricing analysts at major chains look at awful margin data and rising wholesale prices," De Haan tweeted. "Then by late morning/early afternoon start raising their prices systemwide."

That was quick! This gas station in Lake Park was around $4.54/gal at 1245pm today. Now at 1:37pm it’s $4.75/gal. @GasBuddyGuy saw the spike. Wow. ⛽️ #FuelFrustration @WPTV @WPTVMatt pic.twitter.com/8Op4Q4yDne — Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) May 31, 2022

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press

