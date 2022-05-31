Advertisement

Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other discs in the water and "a gator was involved," the Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday.

No other details were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

A man was killed in an apparent gator attack at John S. Taylor Park in Largo, Florida, on May...
A man was killed in an apparent gator attack at John S. Taylor Park in Largo, Florida, on May 31, 2022.

The park's website notes that patrons can "discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park."

The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it.

Now, police are telling people to avoid the lake while the investigation continues.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Port St. Lucie to host Q&A session about garbage pickup for residents
New meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday into Tuesday
Tropical development possible this week in the Gulf
Canceled flights cause headaches for South Florida travelers
Gyms honor Navy SEAL killed in Afghanistan

Latest News

Survey: Gas prices could impact hurricane evacuations
Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for dumping 12,500 pounds of junk on private property.
Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for massive dump
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their...
Coco Gauff advances to French Open semifinals for first time
Colombians in Palm Beach County watching presidential race