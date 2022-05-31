OSHA investigates woman's death at West Palm Beach high-rise

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into any potential hazards that may have caused a young mother to fall to her death from a luxury high-rise building in downtown West Palm Beach.

Investigators from OSHA on Tuesday were at the construction site of the La Clara condominium located at 1515 S. Flagler Drive.

Their visit comes three days after a 23-year-old woman fell from the 13th floor while installing flooring Saturday morning.

Officials said Dolores Yamileth Martinez-Ponce was found dead on the second-floor landing of the building.

According to the West Palm Beach police department, Martinez-Ponce worked for Jovavesa Corp., a Miami-based subcontractor.

Condolences for Martinez-Ponce have been pouring in from across South Florida and Honduras.

According to a social media post from Instituto Gubernamental Técnico Abelardo R. Fortín, Martinez-Ponce attended the school in Tegucigalpa and moved to Miami for a better life to support her young son.

Police said Martinez-Ponce lived in the Allapattah neighborhood of Miami.

According to OSHA, 5,333 workers died on the job in 2019 with one-in-five being in construction.

