Palm Beach County school bus drivers to get pay raise
After months of back and forth negotiations, bus drivers and other support employees in the School District of Palm Beach County will get a pay raise.
According to school board documents, members of the Service Employees International Union will get a 3.5% salary increase, except for bus drivers. They'll get a $2.25 hourly increase.
Both will be retroactive to Jan 1 of this year.
As part of the agreement, the school district is also increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning July 1 for all employees.
Starting pay for bus drivers will bump up to $17.33 an hour.
All regular employees will also get a $1,500 one-time bonus.
This is in line with the raise agreement reached with the teachers' union earlier this year, as Palm Beach County public school teachers received an average 3.5% raise and one-time $1,500 bonus.
School board members are expected to vote on the plan on Wednesday.
