Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for massive dump

GREENACRES, Fla. (WFLX) - A Greenacres landscaper arrested for illegal dumping should’ve kept junk in his trunk, police say.

The incident happened on Jan. 26 on the 2600 block of Mercer Avenue near Belvedere Road and Interstate 95. According to police, a witness saw a landscaping truck dump two loads of garbage on private property in the area.

West Palm Beach police and code compliance officers responded to the scene and found a pile of garbage, about 15 by 20 feet wide and 5 feet high. Police say the pile contained mostly crushed cement rock, old furniture, old tires, shrubs, and other garbage.

Among the trash were Amazon boxes and a Starbuck’s label that had the name “Lee” and “Classic oatmeal, brown sugar, dried fruit nut blend,” dated 21-Jan-2022. The Amazon boxes were addressed to Harmon’s Maintenance Landscape and Arthur Harmon from Greenacres.

Further investigation confirmed Arthur Lee Harmon II, 43, who goes by his middle name, Lee, as the dumper.

Police arrested Harmon May 19 and charged him with one count of dumping of litter in excess of 500 pounds, a third-degree felony.

If you see illegal dumping in progress, police are urging you to call 911. To report dumping that has already occurred, call 561-822-2075.

