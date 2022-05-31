Port St. Lucie to host Q&A session about garbage pickup for residents

The City of Port St. Lucie will host a live Q&A session Tuesday night to answer questions residents may have about the future of the city's solid waste program.

Residents can watch either online on the city's website or on the city's cable TV channel (Ch. 20 on Comcast and Blue Stream, Ch. 99 on U-Verse).

If residents wish to ask a question, they will need to do so on the city's Facebook live after the session begins at 5:30 p.m.

The city manager, solid waste director, and the deputy city attorney will be answering questions.

Recently the city has decided to indefinitely suspend its recycling program so that Waste Pro, the city's solid waste contractor, can focus solely on garbage pickup.

Last week, a St. Lucie County circuit court judge ruled that Waste Pro cannot remove any equipment or quit collecting garbage until Sept. 15.

FCC Environmental Services, the city's new waste contractor is scheduled to take over then. The new contract will increase the monthly cost by $11 for residents.

City leaders said a new once per week garbage collection schedule will be released in August.

