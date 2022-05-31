Port St. Lucie leaders to discuss trash concerns

As piles of trash line the road of Port St. Lucie, city leaders will hold an important discussion Tuesday evening on the city's solid waste program.

This will give neighbors an opportunity to voice their concerns over the lingering trash problems that have been plaguing the city for several months.

Streets one have turned into an eye sore as trash continues to pile up, forcing residents to take matters into their own hands to help keep things from getting worse.

In the city of Port St. Lucie, residents like Leonna Fair are fed up and frustrated.

"It's disgusting. I mean, it’s terrible, you know? The raccoons, everybody gets into your trash and it’s all over the street. It's terrible," Fair said.

Pickup is supposed to be twice a week, but Fair said it's been almost two weeks since she has seen a garbage truck on her street. And it's led to an unbearable stench and a disturbing sight outside her front door.

"It's disgusting, it’s awful. I'm tired of it. It makes our whole street look like trash. it makes the neighborhood look like trash," Fair said.

And shes not alone.

"We can just see our trash pile up days, weeks at a time. We’ll have to just bring it back up. It just overstocks right here and my main concern is wildlife," said resident Eleni Bouzas.

The city is in the process of switching companies from Waste Pro to FCC Environmental Services for trash pick up due to the on going collection crisis. As a result, city leaders will be holding a virtual meeting Tuesday evening for residents to weigh on the changes.

Not only are rates going up, but trash collection will also be reduced to once a week. It's a move that some said is a step in the wrong direction

"We should get discount for as long as this has been going on," Fair said. "It's quite ridiculous, honestly. I mean, to pick up trash, that's unacceptable."

To watch Tuesday evening's meeting, click here.

