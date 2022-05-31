Showcase for South Florida's youngest entrepreneurs at Wellington mall

Summer is here and some students are using their time off to start their journey into the business world.

School may be out for the summer, but several young students are hard at work learning exactly what it takes to launch their own businesses and become successful entrepreneurs.

Inside the Mall at Wellington Green, young dancers and music artists are lighting up the stage and drawing crowds of shoppers to the Beast Makers dance studio.

However, on this day the spotlight also shined upon another set of students - South Florida’s youngest entrepreneurs.

“I sell lip glosses, I sell makeup bags, I sell shirts,” said Nyla Bethea. “Everything is here for you to buy.”

Rare Breed is the name of Nyla Bethea's new beauty collection.

She just wrapped up her junior year at Royal Palm Beach High School.

I started the brand because I noticed many girls in high school feel like they have to fit in,” said Bethea. “So I started a brand that showed that you can be yourself and you can stand out and be different.”

WELLINGTON 🌟 Check out these gorgeous ‘blinged mirrors’, glamorous bracelets, and adorable lipglosses by Posh Lipgloss ! They’re all handmade by one of South Florida’s youngest entrepreneurs !! #wptv #wflx pic.twitter.com/hoGkpk3EIN — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) May 30, 2022

Just one booth away, Sapphire’s Sweets is gaining attention with chocolate-covered raisins, popcorn, and homemade cotton candy,

Sapphire Williams will enter middle school next year, but right now she’s on a mission to market her treats with an eye-catching display.

“I’ve been to quite a lot of vendor events and I still have more people asking me to do more events, so I think it will go far,” said Nyla Williams.

The event also came with some friendly competition.

Every vendor presented an elevator pitch with hopes of winning a $500 cash prize.

"The reason why I started my business is because I wanted girls that look like me to have the opportunity to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin," said Allyson Bodden, founder of Posh Lipgloss.

They’re living their dream and making a difference, determined this summer will be a season of success.

For more information about the Junior Entrepreneur Workshop, click here.



Scripps Only Content 2022