2 people injured in shooting in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting they say left two men injured.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:19 p.m. in the 600 block of Dundas Court.

Officers arrived at the scene and locate the two victims, ages 24 and 39, with gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-302-4796, or esaintilien@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

