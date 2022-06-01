Dave Matthews Band concerts rescheduled for August

Dave Matthews Band has announced new dates for their shows at iThink Financial Amphitheatre near West Palm Beach following last weekend's postponement.

The group's official Twitter account tweeted Wednesday that the rescheduled concerts will be performed Aug. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets displaying the original show dates will be valid for entry on the new dates for the equivalent weekday — Saturday tickets for Saturday and Sunday tickets for Sunday.

The @davematthewsbnd shows at iThink Amphitheatre @ithinkfiamp in West Palm Beach, FL on May 28 and 29 have been rescheduled to August 20 and 21, 2022 at 7.30 pm ET. Follow the thread for more information ⬇️.#DMB2022 #SeeYouOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/BEDPwysgZ7 — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) June 1, 2022

The band said if concertgoers are unable to attend the new dates, a 14-day refund window is available. Refunds must be requested through the original point of purchase.

"We apologize for this unforeseen postponement and hope that you can attend the rescheduled dates," the band said in a tweet.

The group said they had to postpone their two Memorial Day weekend concerts in Palm Beach County because someone inside the band had a positive case of COVID-19.

Scripps Only Content 2022