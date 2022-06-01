Economist: Florida homes currently overvalued about 30%

A South Florida housing expert said the sharp increase in the cost of housing could be costly to the region.

Home prices are still soaring so much over where they normally would be that it concerns one real estate analyst, who said we're facing a reckoning.

"The reckoning is we have separated so far from the fundamental values in terms of both rents and home prices," Dr. Ken Johnson, associate dean of graduate programs at Florida Atlantic University, said.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

Johnson studies markets across the country. He said homes in Florida are currently overvalued about 30%.

"I don't think we'll see a housing crash but our reckoning from separating so far from prices and rents is we're going to have this long period of housing affordability," Johnson said.

While other parts of the country may see a drop in prices, Johnson said a steady stream of new residents and a lack of available homes will keep driving up prices and unaffordability.

"If we don't get control of this situation as quickly as we can -- and as well as we can -- then that limits how well our economy can do," Johnson said. "We might get to a point where it's so unaffordable to live here, where will we find our firemen and our teachers?"

However, the market is currently still way too hot.

Johnson said the only solution to stability is more inventory, but a fix like that can take up to four years to happen.

ADDITIONAL HOUSING RESOURCES

More Priced Out Of Paradise Stories

Scripps Only Content 2022