Florida housing program Hometown Heroes launches

A new program designed to help Floridians, in over 50 professions, purchase their first home launched on Wednesday.

The Hometown Heroes Housing Program is available to law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, healthcare professionals, childcare employees, and active military or veterans.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the program last week.

The program provides down payment and closing cost assistance to first-time, income-qualified homebuyers, so they can purchase a primary residence in the community in which they work and serve.

For more information about the program and a detailed look at the qualifications, click here.

