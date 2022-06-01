Advertisement

Man ID'd after death looking for Frisbees in alligator lake

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities on Wednesday identified a man who died after investigators believe he waded into a lake inhabited by alligators to find Frisbees and other flying discs to sell.

Largo police said Sean Thomas McGuinness, 47, was found Tuesday morning at the Taylor Park lake by someone walking a dog.

Although the exact cause of death is unknown, police said it was clear that McGuinness "suffered injuries related to alligators in the lake."

Police said the victim was looking for Frisbees in the water during the suspected gator attack...
Police said the victim was looking for Frisbees in the water during the suspected gator attack in Largo, Florida, on May 31, 2022.

Authorities said McGuinness was known to frequent Taylor Park, home to a disc golf course adjacent to the lake. That was where McGuinness would find Frisbees and other discs that he could resell.

It's not clear if McGuinness was killed by an alligator or if one of the reptiles found him after he died.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two alligators were trapped — one 10 feet long, the other eight feet — but necropsies did not implicate either in McGuinness' death.

"Efforts are underway to monitor for additional alligators in the area," the commission said in an email.

The wildlife commission says there have been no fatal alligator attacks in Florida since 2019, although people and animals have been bitten on occasion. Signs at the Taylor Park lake warn about alligators and that people should not swim there.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for dumping 12,500 pounds of junk on private property.
Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for massive dump
Survey: Gas prices could impact hurricane evacuations
Port St. Lucie to host Q&A session about garbage pickup for residents
CDC recommending people wear masks indoors in South Florida
Palm Beach County school bus drivers to get pay raise

Latest News

Widow stresses importance of Florida's 'Move Over Law'
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. A...
Okeechobee County man arrested on over 50 counts of child pornography
Retiring St. Lucie County superintendent closes out school year, cements legacy
Close encounter between gator, bull shark in St. Lucie River