Okeechobee County man arrested on over 50 counts of child pornography

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday for transmitting and possessing child pornography.

Martin Gabino Macias, 29, was arrested on an Okeechobee County Probable Cause Warrant for ten counts of transmission of child pornography by electronic device or equipment and fifty counts of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office said Macias' bond eligibility will be determined by a judge at his first appearance.

No more information was immediately available.

