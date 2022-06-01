Advertisement

Possible funnel cloud forms close to I-95 in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
On the first official day of hurricane season, a possible funnel cloud formed close to Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on Wednesday morning.

WPTV viewer Maddox Zaskey, 10, captured video of the formation around 11 a.m. as he and his dad were traveling south on I-95 between 10th Avenue North and 6th Avenue South.

"It's circling. It's twisting," father Christopher Zaskey could be heard saying in the video.

Watch video of possible funnel cloud:

Video of funnel cloud near Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach

Zaskey, a local boat captain, said the possible funnel cloud formed on the east side of Lake Osbourne.

At one point in the video, there appeared to be a helicopter flying close to the spiral.

A helicopter flies near a possible funnel cloud near Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on June...
A helicopter flies near a possible funnel cloud near Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on June 1, 2022.

"That thing is twisting pretty good. We gotta watch out," Zaskey said. "I don't think it's gonna touch down, though."

Thankfully, it never did touch down, eventually falling apart after a couple of minutes.

"That was pretty rad," Zaskey said in the video.

The possible funnel cloud formed as heavy rain and storms hit parts of northern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning.

"You see the sea breeze here. This will probably zip her south as we go throughout the day," WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland said. "You do have that high chance of scattered showers and storms."

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, 11 a.m. on June 1, 2022.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, 11 a.m. on June 1, 2022.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha — now called Tropical Wave Invest 91-L — are expected to restrengthen into at least a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days and bring heavy rain and storms to South Florida on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"The peak of it comes here in the overnight. So this is Friday night, Saturday morning. This will probably be the worst of the weather there," Wieland said. "And then taper off, say, late Saturday afternoon and evening."

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, 11 a.m. on June 1, 2022.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, 11 a.m. on June 1, 2022.

Wieland said our weather will improve dramatically on Sunday with drier air and only a 30% chance of rain.

