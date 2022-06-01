St Lucie Habitat for Humanity to host 'Buy a Home Program' information session

St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity will host an information session for its Buy a Home Program and application process.

The event will take place Thursday, June 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 121 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd.

The application cycle will be open from June 14 through 28.

Prospective Habitat homeowners must demonstrate a need for safe, affordable housing.

"Once selected, Habitat homeowners must partner throughout the process, which includes performing 'sweat equity,' or helping to build their own home or the homes of others in our homeownership program," Habitat said.

Homeowners must also take homeownership classes or perform volunteer work in a Habitat ReStore or in a project.

For more information about the Buy a Home Program, call 772-464-1117.

