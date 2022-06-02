Advertisement

Class teaches law enforcement how to interact with people with autism

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Indian River State College will host a class to teach Treasure Coast law enforcement officers more how to recognize and respond to citizens on the autism spectrum.

The eight-hour class goes above and beyond the state requirement of four hours by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, people considered to be on the autism spectrum learn, behave, communicate, and interact differently.

However, nothing about how they look separates them from other people.

When an officer is responding to an emergency call, the course will teach them the necessary techniques to recognize the disorder and respond accordingly.

It will also teach officers about the resources available to help keep those with the disorder safe.

"It's providing them with the specific skills on how to handle an individual that is in fact non-verbal and the techniques that can be used to help that person remain safe," said Pierre Pacheco, High Liability Coordinator, Indian River State College.

Pacheco has a child of his own who is on the spectrum and said he will share his own experiences with his son to help teach the class.

"When they interact one day they may go, 'I remember that from the class. He had that same situation with his child, I know what to do here.' That's the goal," said Pacheco.

Participating agencies include the St. Lucie, Martin, and Indian River County Sheriff's Offices.

The Port St. Lucie, Vero Beach and Rockledge Police Departments will also participate.

