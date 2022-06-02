Advertisement

Coco Gauff, 18, headed to first French Open final

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan...
Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
American teenager Coco Gauff has reached her first Grand Slam final by beating Martina Trevisan of Italy 6-3, 6-1 at the French Open.

The 18th-seeded Gauff will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the championship on Saturday.

Swiatek is pursuing a second title at Roland Garros. She ran her winning streak to 34 matches by defeating No. 20 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.

Gauff and Trevisan were even at 3-all during the second semifinal on a sunny, breezy afternoon at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Coco Gauff celebrates amid applause after winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina...
Coco Gauff celebrates amid applause after winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Paris.

That's when Gauff grabbed the last three games of that set.

The 18-year-old has won all 12 sets she's played in the tournament.

