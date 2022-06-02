Coco Gauff, 18, headed to first French Open final

American teenager Coco Gauff has reached her first Grand Slam final by beating Martina Trevisan of Italy 6-3, 6-1 at the French Open.

The 18th-seeded Gauff will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the championship on Saturday.

Swiatek is pursuing a second title at Roland Garros. She ran her winning streak to 34 matches by defeating No. 20 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.

Gauff and Trevisan were even at 3-all during the second semifinal on a sunny, breezy afternoon at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Coco Gauff celebrates amid applause after winning her semifinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan in two sets, 6-3, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Paris.

That's when Gauff grabbed the last three games of that set.

The 18-year-old has won all 12 sets she's played in the tournament.

