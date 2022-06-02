Advertisement

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Florida congressman who represents Okeechobee County displayed multiple firearms on camera during a House Judiciary hearing Thursday while discussing a bill that seeks to curb gun violence.

The hearing was held to debate HR-7910, the "Protecting Our Kids Act," which seeks to "increase the age limit on the purchase of certain firearms, prevent gun trafficking, modernize the prohibition on untraceable firearms, encourage the safe storage of firearms."

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., who represents the state's 17th congressional district, spoke at the hearing via video conference while at his home.

About an hour and a half into the hearing, Steube said that Democrats want to take away Americans' constitutional right under the Second Amendment to bear arms.

Steube ripped President Joe Biden's recent comments on gun control and then proceeded to display multiple handguns, laying out how this bill would put restrictions on certain magazines used in various weapons.

"Don't let them fool you that they're not attempting to take away your ability to purchase handguns," Steube said. "They are using the magazine ban to do it."

Among the guns that Steube displayed included a Sig Sauer P365 XL, which he said he carries every day to protect himself, family and home.

"It comes with a 15-round magazine," Steube said. "This gun would be banned."

Watch Steube's full comments below:

Steube was stopped by a Democratic member of Congress at one moment during his speech.

"I hope the gun is not loaded," Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said.

Steube then replied, "I'm at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns."

The congressman contended that areas of the country that have passed measures to curb gun violence have not been successful and continue to have high rates of shootings.

"This is a push to take away your right to carry whatever firearm you please to defend yourself," Steube said.

The hearing on the bill comes after a series of recent mass shootings at a Buffalo supermarket, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Biden is scheduled to address the nation about gun violence and gun control efforts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

