Gas prices has some rethinking driving habits

It's not if, but when will we see $5 a gallon of gas. Now, we're hovering just under the price in South Florida. It's got to be tough for anybody that drives for a living.

"We cover North Beach, South Beach Island, we cover all the way out to 25th Street," Jayme Thomas said.

Thomas delivers pizza for Goodfellas Pizza in Fort Pierce. She's a woman who hustles for her money.

"I drive maybe like two to three times a week. If it's really busy it's like maybe anywhere from 70 to 100 miles a night," she said.

With gas prices, nearly five dollars, Jayme said she's seen the difference in how much it costs to fill up.

"Before I started delivering, I was putting at least $40 a week in my gas and now it's $60 a week," she said.

Gas prices are really sticking it to us. According to AAA, the national average is $4.67. In Saint Lucie, the average for a regular tank of gas is $4.64, In Palm Beach County is $4.76. In Broward is $4.67, and in Dade County $4.64.

"They're ridiculous. Every day I come out here and they jump 20 to 30 cents a gallon. It's unbelievable," Peter Mathews said.

Claudio Gomez is rethinking his car selection.

"When I bought the car in 2020 I filled it up with $40. Now $75," he said.

Richard FitzPatrick said he's more conscious of where he drives.

"You make a conscious effort as to where you're going and what you're doing. You want to make sure that you use it wisely so to speak. No more frivolous trips," he said.

AAA said the drivers they've spoken with say they'll change the way they drive if a gallon of gas hits $5.

Jayme said $5 a gallon won't stop her from delivering pizzas.

"I just love it," she said.

AAA said nearly 35 million people hit the roads for Memorial Day, even though gas prices are high.

