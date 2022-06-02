Advertisement

Man arrested for fatally shooting man, boy in Greenacres

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
A man has been arrested for fatally shooting two people early Thursday morning in Greenacres.

Shortly after 1 a.m. deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Fleming Avenue.

At the scene deputies located the bodies of a man and a boy.

The suspect, William Raymond Vazquez, 47, remained at the scene and was immediately arrested without incident.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating the double shooting as a homicide.

Vazquez was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and is facing two counts of premeditated first degree murder.

The victims have not yet been identified.

More details will be added to this story as they become available.

