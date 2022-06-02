Advertisement

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Fort Pierce Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Florida Avenue.

According to the Fort Pierce Police Department, the victim was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect, or suspects, involved.

This incident marks the second shooting reported in Fort Pierce in one day.

The first shooting occurred earlier in the day in the 600 block of Dundas Court. Two people were injured.

Officials did not say the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Detective Dania Francois at 772-979-1471 or dfrancois@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for dumping 12,500 pounds of junk on private property.
Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for massive dump
Survey: Gas prices could impact hurricane evacuations
Port St. Lucie to host Q&A session about garbage pickup for residents
CDC recommending people wear masks indoors in South Florida
A woman was killed and two boys were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on...
Mom killed, 2 boys hospitalized after parasailing accident in Florida Keys on Memorial Day

Latest News

Excessive mounds of trash, syringes spotted along Intracoastal in West Palm Beach
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline...
Gas prices has some rethinking driving habits
Nonprofit organization helps LGBTQ+ people stay sober
West Palm Beach woman uses love for surfing to mentor others