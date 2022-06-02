Advertisement

Port St. Lucie 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Expo postponed to July 9

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The 2022 Hurricane Preparedness Expo that was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022, has been postponed to Saturday, July 9.

The City of Port St. Lucie made the announcement on Thursday, June 2.

The move was made due to a potential tropical system that is forecast to bring heavy wind and rain to the Treasure Coast over the new several days.

The event will still take place at the Mid Florida Event Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend.

There will be over 30 vendors to help residents prepare for extreme weather situations.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland will be presenting at the event.

There will also be exhibits focusing on storm shutters, tree and lawn maintenance, generators, water damage, and insurance.

Hurricane season is underway and ends November 1.

