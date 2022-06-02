Advertisement

Potential Tropical Cyclone One to bring heavy rain, flooding to South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center said Thursday Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to bring drenching rain to South Florida on Friday and Saturday.

According to WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle, the system has the potential to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves closer to the Florida Peninsula.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the system is on the northern tip of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

For our viewing area, Weagle said heavy rain will develop Friday with the heaviest overnight Friday into Saturday morning, before a lot of the rain moves out on Saturday afternoon.

"Some big, big rains and tropical downpours, which can cause a flooding threat very quickly," Weagle said. "We could see upwards of five to eight inches of rain, maybe even locally higher amounts, before it's all said and done."

Weagle said the system is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves across Florida.

Sunday is looking much better with drier conditions and low rain chances.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Guide

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm watch is in effect for:

  • West coast of Florida, south of the Middle of Longboat Key
  • East coast of Florida, south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line
  • Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Florida Bay
  • Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

