Advertisement

US Transportation Dept. lifts restrictions on Cuba flights

FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through...
FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through Old Havana, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, March 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday made it easier for Americans to travel to Cuba, lifting flight restrictions that were established during the Trump administration.

The restrictions had prevented U.S. airline flights and chartered flights from going to Cuban cities other than Havana. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to the Transportation Department on Tuesday asking it to revoke the restrictions, and the agency followed through Wednesday.

Blinken said opening up flights to Cuba was “in support of the Cuban people and in the foreign policy interests of the United States.” He said that once the Transportation Department followed through on his request, “scheduled and charter air services between the United States and Cuban airports may resume effective immediately.”

The Biden administration announced last month that it would expand flights to Cuba, take steps to loosen restrictions on U.S. travelers to the island, and lift restrictions on money that immigrants can send to people on the island.

The administration said it would also move to reinstate the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, which has a backlog of more than 20,000 applications, and increase consular services and visa processing.

“With these actions, we aim to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and for greater economic opportunities so that they can lead successful lives at home,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said last month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed and two boys were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on...
Mom killed, 2 boys hospitalized after parasailing accident in Florida Keys on Memorial Day
Former Pacific hurricane has 80% chance of reforming in Gulf
Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for dumping 12,500 pounds of junk on private property.
Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for massive dump
Possible funnel cloud forms close to I-95 in Lake Worth Beach
CDC recommending people wear masks indoors in South Florida

Latest News

Supply shortages have left people who need formula facing empty shelves or purchasing limits.
Biden presses baby formula makers amid shortage crisis
Authorities in Louisiana report John and Analise Noehl have been arrested after their...
Police: Couple facing murder charge after 8-week-old son dies with broken ribs, skull fracture
Excessive mounds of trash, syringes spotted along Intracoastal in West Palm Beach
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Fort Pierce