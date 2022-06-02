Advertisement

Woman wanted for cashing fraudulent check in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking to identify a woman suspected of cashing a fraudulent check.

The unknown woman entered the iThink Financial bank in the 2900 block of N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach on April 29, 2022.

She cashed a fraudulent check using the victim's personal information.

If you can identify her and/or provide any details on her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous if you wish.

