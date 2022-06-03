Advertisement

Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in NBA Finals opener

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates during the second half of Game 1 of...
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(AP)
Jun. 3, 2022
Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter.

Boston made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center...
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in San Francisco.

Jayson Tatum was the lone Celtics regular who struggled offensively, finishing 3 for 17.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points in his return to the NBA's big stage for the first time in three years, but the Warriors couldn't sustain momentum from a 38-point third quarter that put them ahead 92-80 going into the final 12 minutes.

