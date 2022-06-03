Advertisement

Deputies looking for witnesses of disturbance at Vero Beach WaWa, McDonald's

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Indian River County deputies are looking for witnesses of a disturbance at a Vero Beach WaWa and possibly a MacDonald's Thursday.

The sheriff's office said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of 90th Avenue and SR 60.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident is asked to contact Phil Daugherty at 772-978-6163 in reference to case #22-61425.

No more information was immediately available.

