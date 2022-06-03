Dry cleaning business damaged by fire in Delray Beach

Crews in Delray Beach battled a fire Friday morning that heavily damaged a dry cleaning business.

The fire occurred at Aloha Dry Cleaners & Alterations, located at 501 Northeast Second St., just after 7 a.m.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue tweeted a video of crews fighting the flames and heavy smoke.

DBFR is working a fully-involved fire at Aloha cleaners, 501 NE 2nd St. @PBCFR is assisting. No injuries and no lives lost. There is heavy damage to the building. The incident is ongoing. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TCE0otnmk0 — Delray Beach Fire Rescue (@DelrayBeachFire) June 3, 2022

Crews used a thermal drone camera to determine the location of the hotspots, which helped them fight the fire.

The cause is being now investigated by the fire marshal.

An employee said the business started in 1964 and has been a staple of the community for decades.

Officials said no one was hurt.

