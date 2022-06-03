Advertisement

Dry cleaning business damaged by fire in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Crews in Delray Beach battled a fire Friday morning that heavily damaged a dry cleaning business.

The fire occurred at Aloha Dry Cleaners & Alterations, located at 501 Northeast Second St., just after 7 a.m.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue tweeted a video of crews fighting the flames and heavy smoke.

Crews used a thermal drone camera to determine the location of the hotspots, which helped them fight the fire.

The cause is being now investigated by the fire marshal.

An employee said the business started in 1964 and has been a staple of the community for decades.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing
Economist: Florida homes currently overvalued about 30%
Online housing scams on the rise in South Florida
Woman wanted for cashing fraudulent check in West Palm Beach
Man arrested for fatally shooting man, boy in Greenacres

Latest News

Riviera Beach police officer hailed a hero following rip current rescue
Neighbors stack sandbags, clear storm drains in Lake Worth Beach
Florida not anticipating 'emergency posture' for storm, governor says
One person dead after car splits in half, ignites in Jupiter