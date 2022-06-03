Florida not anticipating 'emergency posture' for storm, governor says

Florida is ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies over the next few days, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

Speaking in Orlando, the governor said Florida's Division of Emergency Management is closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex as it nears the Florida Peninsula.

"They're gonna get a lot of rain all day today. There's not anyone in an emergency posture," DeSantis said. "People are just heeding basic safety precautions. You may want to be inside. But no one is going into emergency posture."

DeSantis added the DEM is not anticipating an emergency response at this point.

The system is expected to bring drenching rain and a flooding threat to South Florida on Friday and Saturday.

"One of the things that's unique about this system is the rain is actually beating the wind," DeSantis said. "And so you're gonna have a very rainy day today, and you're gonna probably have a relatively dry but windy day tomorrow."

"We've gotta be ready no matter what," DeSantis said.

The governor reminded the public Friday that Florida's annual Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday runs through June 10. You won't have to pay sales tax on select items like generators for $1000 or less, flashlights for $40 or less, along with tarps, batteries, and more.

