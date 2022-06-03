Advertisement

Florida not anticipating 'emergency posture' for storm, governor says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida is ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies over the next few days, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

Speaking in Orlando, the governor said Florida's Division of Emergency Management is closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex as it nears the Florida Peninsula.

"They're gonna get a lot of rain all day today. There's not anyone in an emergency posture," DeSantis said. "People are just heeding basic safety precautions. You may want to be inside. But no one is going into emergency posture."

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks storm preps

DeSantis added the DEM is not anticipating an emergency response at this point.

The system is expected to bring drenching rain and a flooding threat to South Florida on Friday and Saturday.

"One of the things that's unique about this system is the rain is actually beating the wind," DeSantis said. "And so you're gonna have a very rainy day today, and you're gonna probably have a relatively dry but windy day tomorrow."

"We've gotta be ready no matter what," DeSantis said.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One, 11 a.m. on June 3, 2022.
Potential Tropical Cyclone One, 11 a.m. on June 3, 2022.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The governor reminded the public Friday that Florida's annual Disaster Prep Sales Tax Holiday runs through June 10. You won't have to pay sales tax on select items like generators for $1000 or less, flashlights for $40 or less, along with tarps, batteries, and more.

For a complete list of eligible items, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing
Economist: Florida homes currently overvalued about 30%
Online housing scams on the rise in South Florida
Woman wanted for cashing fraudulent check in West Palm Beach
Man arrested for fatally shooting man, boy in Greenacres

Latest News

Neighbors stack sandbags, clear storm drains in Lake Worth Beach
One person dead after car splits in half, ignites in Jupiter
Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida ahead of potential Alex
Most of Soouth Florida listed in 'high' COVID-19 community category