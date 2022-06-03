Advertisement

Hiring might have slipped last month to a still-strong level

FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month,...
FILE PHOTO - Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.(FREE TO USE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of robust hiring, U.S. employers might have pulled back slightly in May, to levels that would still be consistent with a healthy job market, despite high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

Economists have estimated that the nation added a solid 325,000 jobs last month, down from 428,000 in both March and April.

If so, that would snap a record-breaking streak of 12 straight months in which job growth had topped 400,000. The unemployment rate is expected to slip to 3.5% — matching a half-century low — from 3.6%.

The May jobs report the government will issue Friday coincides with inflation near a four-decade high.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida congressman pulls out guns during hearing
Economist: Florida homes currently overvalued about 30%
Widow stresses importance of Florida’s ‘Move Over Law’
Woman wanted for cashing fraudulent check in West Palm Beach
Man arrested for fatally shooting man, boy in Greenacres

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden hails new Coast Guard leader Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday.
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: ‘How much more carnage?’
Lake Worth Beach residents prepare for possible flooding this weekend
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates during the second half of Game 1 of...
Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in NBA Finals opener
Storm preparations underway in South Florida