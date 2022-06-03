Advertisement

LIVE: Tropical storm warning in effect for South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for most of South and Central Florida as what is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex approaches the Sunshine State.

According to the Friday 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone One continues to bring heavy rains to South Florida, the Florida Keys and western Cuba.

The system is moving toward the northeast at about 12 mph with an increase in forward speed expected during the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, the system should move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday, and then over the southwestern Atlantic north of the northwestern Bahamas late Saturday through Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts.

The system is expected to bring drenching rain to South Florida late Friday into Saturday.

"The concern here is that we're gonna get training rain cells that dump a quick three, four, maybe even five inches of rain. That will cause a serious flooding issue," said WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle. "That's our main threat with this."

Potential Tropical Cyclone One, 11 p.m. on June 3, 2022.
Weagle said the torrential rains will likely peak between midnight and 9 a.m. Saturday, before a lot of the rain moves out on Saturday afternoon.

"Some of the computer models are bringing in four, five, six inches of rain. But locally higher amounts are possible with this system," Weagle said. "And that's the concern at this point."

Potential Tropical Cyclone One, 11 a.m. on June 3, 2022.
WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist Steve Villanueva said most of the computer models are in "very good agreement," taking the system through south-central Florida on Saturday before eventually dissipating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunday is looking much better with drier conditions and low rain chances.

"Things dramatically improve on Saturday, late morning and early afternoon, as that dry air sweeps in," Weagle said. "And we get a nice Sunday on the way and a chance to dry out."

Watch latest WPTV First Alert Weather forecast:

Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone One: Friday 11 p.m.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas
  • Florida Bay
  • West coast of Florida, south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card Sound Bridge
  • East coast of Florida, south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound Bridge
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque
  • Northwestern Bahamas

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

  • Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth

