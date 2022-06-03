Advertisement

LIVE: Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida ahead of potential Alex

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for most of South and Central Florida as what is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex approaches the Sunshine State.

According to the Friday 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Potential Tropical Cyclone One is bringing heavy rain to western Cuba and parts of South Florida.

However, the disturbance has changed little in organization during the past several hours, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, the NHC said.

The system is expected to bring drenching rain to South Florida on Friday and Saturday.

"It may strengthen a little bit," said WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist James Wieland. "That will get the name Alex as it moves over Southwest Florida and then over our area."

Potential Tropical Cyclone One, 2 p.m. on June 3, 2022.
Wieland added all of the showers and bad weather will be on the east side of the system, and flooding will likely be the biggest threat for our viewing area.

In South Florida, heavy rain will develop Friday with the heaviest overnight Friday into Saturday morning, before a lot of the rain moves out on Saturday afternoon.

"The bulk of the rainfall will be focused across Palm Beach County," said WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist Kahtia Hall. "Four to eight inches of rainfall. Isolated amounts could be even higher than that."

Potential Tropical Cyclone One, 11 a.m. on June 3, 2022.
WPTV First Alert Weather Meteorologist Steve Villanueva said most of the computer models are in "very good agreement," taking the system through south-central Florida on Saturday before eventually dissipating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sunday is looking much better with drier conditions and low rain chances.

"Once the center passes, or even before the center passes, we'll get ride of that rain and we'll have improving conditions after that," Wieland said.

Watch latest WPTV First Alert Weather forecast:

Potential Tropical Cyclone One, 2 p.m. June 3, 2022

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical storm warning is in effect for:

  • Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas
  • Florida Bay
  • West coast of Florida, south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card Sound Bridge
  • East coast of Florida, south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound Bridge
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque
  • Northwestern Bahamas

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

  • Cuban provinces of Matanzas and the Isle of Youth

