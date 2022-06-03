Neighbors stack sandbags, clear storm drains in Lake Worth Beach

Residents in low-lying areas of Lake Worth Beach on Friday are preparing for possible flooding from Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

Homes on 18th Avenue South near the Intracoastal Waterway had sandbags stacked in front of their garages.

Crews spent all day Thursday and Friday morning clearing storm drains throughout the city to make sure water can flow freely once the heavy rain comes.

Crews around @LakeWorthBchPBC continue to clear drains and make sure water can flow freely to prevent major flooding this weekend. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/DKPpK5Ot0m — Stephanie Susskind (@StephanieWPTV) June 3, 2022

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

One resident said he's had water damage before and hopes it doesn't happen again.

"You've gotta put sandbags in front of the garage, in front of the front door, and just hope for the best," said resident Robert Serr. "This area does flood sometimes, especially when the rain comes in heavy. And just hope that it doesn't go in the house."

Lake Worth Beach officials are reminding neighbors that if you have a storm drain in front of your home, make sure it's clear of debris.

Scripps Only Content 2022